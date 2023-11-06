How to Watch Dayton vs. SIU-Edwardsville on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dayton Flyers (0-0) face the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Dayton vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Dayton Stats Insights
- The Flyers shot 46.7% from the field last season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Cougars allowed to opponents.
- In games Dayton shot better than 42.5% from the field, it went 18-5 overall.
- The Flyers were the 101st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cougars ranked 49th.
- Last year, the Flyers recorded just 2.7 fewer points per game (68.6) than the Cougars allowed (71.3).
- Dayton went 11-1 last season when scoring more than 71.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Dayton Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Dayton fared better in home games last year, posting 73.9 points per game, compared to 64.5 per game when playing on the road.
- The Flyers gave up 58.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (63.2).
- When playing at home, Dayton drained 1.2 more threes per game (7.5) than on the road (6.3). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to away from home (32.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Dayton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|UD Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|11/16/2023
|LSU
|-
|TD Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.