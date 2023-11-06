The Dayton Flyers (0-0) face the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Dayton vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Dayton Stats Insights

  • The Flyers shot 46.7% from the field last season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Cougars allowed to opponents.
  • In games Dayton shot better than 42.5% from the field, it went 18-5 overall.
  • The Flyers were the 101st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cougars ranked 49th.
  • Last year, the Flyers recorded just 2.7 fewer points per game (68.6) than the Cougars allowed (71.3).
  • Dayton went 11-1 last season when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Dayton Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Dayton fared better in home games last year, posting 73.9 points per game, compared to 64.5 per game when playing on the road.
  • The Flyers gave up 58.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (63.2).
  • When playing at home, Dayton drained 1.2 more threes per game (7.5) than on the road (6.3). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to away from home (32.2%).

Dayton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 SIU-Edwardsville - UD Arena
11/10/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena
11/16/2023 LSU - TD Arena

