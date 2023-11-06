The Dayton Flyers (0-0) are double-digit, 15.5-point favorites against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 134.5.

Dayton vs. SIU-Edwardsville Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Venue: UD Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Dayton -15.5 134.5

Dayton Betting Records & Stats

In 12 of 32 games last season, Dayton and its opponents scored more than 134.5 points.

Dayton's contests last season had an average of 129.7 points, 4.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Dayton covered 14 times in 32 games with a spread last season.

Dayton won 19 of the 29 games it was favored on the moneyline last season (65.5%).

The Flyers won all four games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -2000 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, Dayton has an implied win probability of 95.2%.

Dayton vs. SIU-Edwardsville Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 134.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 134.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Dayton 12 37.5% 68.6 143.2 61.0 132.3 131.4 SIU-Edwardsville 18 64.3% 74.6 143.2 71.3 132.3 144.3

Additional Dayton Insights & Trends

Last year, the Flyers put up just 2.7 fewer points per game (68.6) than the Cougars gave up (71.3).

When Dayton totaled more than 71.3 points last season, it went 7-4 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

Dayton vs. SIU-Edwardsville Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Dayton 14-18-0 1-3 11-21-0 SIU-Edwardsville 13-15-0 0-1 18-10-0

Dayton vs. SIU-Edwardsville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Dayton SIU-Edwardsville 14-2 Home Record 9-5 5-6 Away Record 7-8 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 64.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.8 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

