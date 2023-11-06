Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Hamilton County, Ohio this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Ohio This Week

Hamilton County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Monday

TBD at Indian Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 6

7:00 PM ET on November 6 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Harrison Central High School at Anderson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Liberty Township, OH

Liberty Township, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

William Henry Harrison High School at Anderson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakota West High School at Cincinnati Princeton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Mason, OH

Mason, OH Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Greater Miami Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Shawnee High School - Springfield at Wyoming High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Trotwood-Madison, OH

Trotwood-Madison, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Purcell Marian at Valley View High School