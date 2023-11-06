Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Hamilton County, Ohio this week.
Hamilton County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Monday
TBD at Indian Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 6
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Harrison Central High School at Anderson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Liberty Township, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
William Henry Harrison High School at Anderson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakota West High School at Cincinnati Princeton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Mason, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shawnee High School - Springfield at Wyoming High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Trotwood-Madison, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Purcell Marian at Valley View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Hamilton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
