For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Florida Panthers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Johnny Gaudreau a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Johnny Gaudreau score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Gaudreau stats and insights

Gaudreau has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 3.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 28 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

