The Columbus Blue Jackets, with Kirill Marchenko, will be in action Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Florida Panthers.

Kirill Marchenko vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Marchenko Season Stats Insights

Marchenko's plus-minus rating this season, in 13:35 per game on the ice, is +2.

Marchenko has scored a goal in one of nine games this year.

Marchenko has a point in four of nine games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In three of nine games this season, Marchenko has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Marchenko's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

There is a 26.3% chance of Marchenko having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Marchenko Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 28 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 9 Games 2 5 Points 0 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

