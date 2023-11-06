Can we count on Mathieu Olivier scoring a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Mathieu Olivier score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Olivier stats and insights

Olivier is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.

Olivier has no points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 28 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

