The Evansville Purple Aces (0-0) battle the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Ford Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Miami (OH) vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Miami (OH) Stats Insights

The RedHawks shot 45.7% from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 47.9% the Purple Aces allowed to opponents.

Miami (OH) had a 7-7 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.9% from the field.

The RedHawks were the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Purple Aces finished 343rd.

Last year, the 73.7 points per game the RedHawks put up were only 2.3 fewer points than the Purple Aces gave up (76).

Miami (OH) went 9-3 last season when scoring more than 76 points.

Miami (OH) Home & Away Comparison

Miami (OH) scored 78.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 9.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the RedHawks surrendered 72.2 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 75.7.

Miami (OH) sunk 9 threes per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was three more threes and 6% points better than it averaged away from home (6 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

