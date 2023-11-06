How to Watch Miami (OH) vs. Evansville on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Evansville Purple Aces (0-0) battle the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Ford Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Miami (OH) vs. Evansville Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Miami (OH) Stats Insights
- The RedHawks shot 45.7% from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 47.9% the Purple Aces allowed to opponents.
- Miami (OH) had a 7-7 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.9% from the field.
- The RedHawks were the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Purple Aces finished 343rd.
- Last year, the 73.7 points per game the RedHawks put up were only 2.3 fewer points than the Purple Aces gave up (76).
- Miami (OH) went 9-3 last season when scoring more than 76 points.
Miami (OH) Home & Away Comparison
- Miami (OH) scored 78.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 9.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the RedHawks surrendered 72.2 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 75.7.
- Miami (OH) sunk 9 threes per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was three more threes and 6% points better than it averaged away from home (6 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).
Miami (OH) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Evansville
|-
|Ford Center
|11/11/2023
|Texas State
|-
|Millett Hall
|11/17/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|Millett Hall
