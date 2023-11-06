Monday's contest features the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-0) and the Evansville Purple Aces (0-0) squaring off at Ford Center (on November 6) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-70 victory for Miami (OH), who is a small favorite based on our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Miami (OH) vs. Evansville Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana Venue: Ford Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Miami (OH) vs. Evansville Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (OH) 74, Evansville 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami (OH) vs. Evansville

Computer Predicted Spread: Miami (OH) (-3.4)

Miami (OH) (-3.4) Computer Predicted Total: 144.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Miami (OH) Performance Insights

On offense, Miami (OH) scored 73.7 points per game (129th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It allowed 74.5 points per contest on defense (303rd-ranked).

The RedHawks ranked 322nd in the country with 28.8 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 206th with 31.6 rebounds allowed per contest.

Miami (OH) delivered 13.8 dimes per game, which ranked them 117th in the nation.

With 13.0 turnovers per game, the RedHawks ranked 291st in college basketball. They forced 12.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 102nd in college basketball.

Last season the RedHawks made 7.8 treys per game (125th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 34.0% (183rd-ranked) from downtown.

Miami (OH) ceded 7.2 treys per game (177th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 34.5% three-point percentage (235th-ranked).

Miami (OH) took 59.5% two-pointers and 40.5% three-pointers last year. Of the team's baskets, 69.9% were two-pointers and 30.1% were threes.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.