Monday's game that pits the Vermont Catamounts (0-0) against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-0) at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-60 in favor of Vermont, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 6.

The RedHawks went 12-19 a season ago.

Miami (OH) vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Miami (OH) vs. Vermont Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 71, Miami (OH) 60

Miami (OH) Performance Insights (2022-23)

The RedHawks' -118 scoring differential last season (outscored by 3.8 points per game) was a result of scoring 70.5 points per game (74th in college basketball) while giving up 74.3 per contest (348th in college basketball).

Miami (OH) scored more in conference action (72.1 points per game) than overall (70.5).

The RedHawks averaged 74.8 points per game at home last season, and 67.8 away.

Miami (OH) allowed fewer points at home (69.0 per game) than away (80.8) last season.

