The Miami (OH) RedHawks face the Vermont Catamounts at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 5:00 PM ET.

Miami (OH) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Miami (OH) vs. Vermont 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The RedHawks put up an average of 70.5 points per game last year, 16.4 more points than the 54.1 the Catamounts gave up.

When Miami (OH) allowed fewer than 61.3 points last season, it went 4-0.

Last year, the 61.3 points per game the Catamounts put up were 13 fewer points than the RedHawks gave up (74.3).

Vermont had a 2-0 record last season when scoring more than 74.3 points.

Miami (OH) Schedule