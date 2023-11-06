Obi Toppin and his Indiana Pacers teammates will face the San Antonio Spurs on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 125-124 loss versus the Hornets, Toppin put up 11 points.

In this piece we'll break down Toppin's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Obi Toppin Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-102)

Over 9.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+124)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 123.1 points per game last season made the Spurs the worst team in the league on defense.

In terms of rebounds, the Spurs were 26th in the NBA last year, giving up 45 per game.

In terms of assists, the Spurs were 29th in the league defensively last season, allowing 26.8 per contest.

The Spurs gave up 12.6 made 3-pointers per game last season, 22nd in the NBA in that category.

