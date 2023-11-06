The Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) go up against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ohio State vs. Oakland Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • TV: B1G+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ohio State Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Buckeyes had a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.6% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Golden Grizzlies' opponents hit.
  • Ohio State went 10-5 when it shot higher than 46.8% from the field.
  • The Golden Grizzlies ranked 319th in rebounding in college basketball. The Buckeyes finished 111th.
  • Last year, the Buckeyes recorded only 3.8 fewer points per game (72.5) than the Golden Grizzlies allowed (76.3).
  • When Ohio State scored more than 76.3 points last season, it went 8-3.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison

  • Ohio State averaged 74.7 points per game last year at home, which was 6.6 more points than it averaged on the road (68.1).
  • Defensively the Buckeyes played better in home games last year, allowing 63 points per game, compared to 76.3 in road games.
  • At home, Ohio State drained 0.4 more threes per game (6.7) than on the road (6.3). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to on the road (36.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Oakland - Value City Arena
11/10/2023 Texas A&M - Value City Arena
11/15/2023 Merrimack - Value City Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.