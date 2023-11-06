Monday's contest between the Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) and Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-0) going head to head at Value City Arena has a projected final score of 82-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Ohio State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Ohio State vs. Oakland Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Ohio State vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 82, Oakland 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio State vs. Oakland

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio State (-18.0)

Ohio State (-18.0) Computer Predicted Total: 146.1

Ohio State Performance Insights

With 72.5 points scored per game and 69.0 points allowed last season, Ohio State was 157th in the country offensively and 141st defensively.

With 32.8 rebounds per game and 30.1 rebounds allowed, the Buckeyes were 111th and 106th in the nation, respectively, last season.

Last season Ohio State was ranked 289th in the country in assists with 11.7 per game.

With 6.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.8% from downtown last year, the Buckeyes were 237th and 44th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Defensively, Ohio State was 140th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.9 last year. It was 77th in 3-point percentage allowed at 32.1%.

Last season, the Buckeyes attempted 31.7% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 68.3% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 25.2% of the Buckeyes' buckets were 3-pointers, and 74.8% were 2-pointers.

