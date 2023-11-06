Monday's game between the Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) and the USC Trojans (0-0) at T-Mobile Arena has a projected final score of 69-65 based on our computer prediction, with Ohio State taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM on November 6.

Last season, the Buckeyes finished 28-8 over the course of the season.

The Buckeyes went 28-8 a season ago. A season ago, the Trojans finished 21-10 over the course of the season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Ohio State vs. USC Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: truTV

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio State vs. USC Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 69, USC 65

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

USC Schedule Analysis

Ohio State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Buckeyes outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game last season, with a +418 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.1 points per game (eighth in college basketball) and allowed 68.4 per contest (280th in college basketball).

In conference tilts, Ohio State scored fewer points per contest (74.8) than its season average (80.1).

Offensively the Buckeyes played better in home games last year, putting up 82.1 points per game, compared to 78.0 per game away from home.

Ohio State gave up 64.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.0 in road games.

USC Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Trojans outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game last season (scoring 64.2 points per game to rank 198th in college basketball while giving up 55.1 per outing to rank 15th in college basketball) and had a +284 scoring differential overall.

In conference action, USC scored fewer points (61.2 per game) than it did overall (64.2) in 2022-23.

The Trojans scored more points at home (67.6 per game) than on the road (62.5) last season.

USC allowed fewer points at home (51.2 per game) than away (59.6) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.