The Ohio State Buckeyes will start their 2023-24 season facing the USC Trojans on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on truTV.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: truTV

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio State vs. USC 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Trojans put up only 4.2 fewer points per game last year (64.2) than the Buckeyes gave up to opponents (68.4).

USC had a 21-5 record last season when giving up fewer than 80.1 points.

Last year, the Buckeyes recorded 80.1 points per game, 25.0 more points than the 55.1 the Trojans allowed.

When Ohio State put up more than 55.1 points last season, it went 23-5.

The Buckeyes made 46.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 8.8 percentage points higher than the Trojans allowed to their opponents (37.3%).

The Trojans shot 33.8% from the field, nine% lower than the 42.8% the Buckeyes' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Schedule