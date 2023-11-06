The Ohio State Buckeyes go up against the USC Trojans on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on truTV.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: truTV

Ohio State vs. USC 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Trojans put up an average of 64.2 points per game last year, only 4.2 fewer points than the 68.4 the Buckeyes allowed to opponents.
  • USC went 21-5 last season when allowing fewer than 80.1 points.
  • Last year, the Buckeyes scored 25.0 more points per game (80.1) than the Trojans gave up (55.1).
  • Ohio State went 23-5 last season when scoring more than 55.1 points.
  • Last season, the Buckeyes had a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.8% higher than the 37.3% of shots the Trojans' opponents hit.
  • The Trojans shot at a 33.8% clip from the field last season, 9.0 percentage points fewer than the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes averaged.

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 USC - T-Mobile Arena
11/12/2023 IUPUI - Value City Arena
11/16/2023 Boston College - Value City Arena

