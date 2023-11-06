The Indiana Pacers (3-3) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (3-3) as 7.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSSW.

Pacers vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023

BSIN and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo

Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 121 - Spurs 120

Pacers vs Spurs Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 7.5)

Spurs (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-0.0)

Pacers (-0.0) Pick OU: Over (238.5)



Over (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 240.3

With their .500 ATS win percentages this year, both the Pacers (3-3-0 ATS) and the Spurs (3-3-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

Indiana and its opponents have combined to top the total in 83.3% of its games this season (five of six), the same percentage as San Antonio and its opponents (five of six).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pacers are 2-2, while the Spurs are 2-3 as moneyline underdogs.

Pacers Performance Insights

Although the Pacers are allowing 123.5 points per game (second-worst in NBA) on defense, their offense has been excellent, as they rank fifth-best in the league by posting 120.3 points per game.

Indiana is 24th in the NBA with 42.2 boards per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 16th with 45.5 rebounds allowed per contest.

With 30.8 assists per game, the Pacers are best in the league in the category.

Indiana ranks third-worst in the NBA with 11.7 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it is averaging 12.8 turnovers per game (seventh-ranked in league).

The Pacers sport a 37.1% three-point percentage this year (11th-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived by sinking 14.8 treys per contest (fourth-best).

