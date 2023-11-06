The San Antonio Spurs (0-1), on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, take on the Indiana Pacers (1-0). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSSW.

Pacers vs. Spurs Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 6

Monday, November 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSIN, BSSW

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton's numbers last season were 20.7 points, 3.7 boards and 10.4 assists per game. He also drained 49.0% of his shots from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 triples.

Per game, Buddy Hield collected 16.8 points, 5.0 boards and 2.8 assists. He also delivered 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Myles Turner averaged 18.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 2.3 blocks (fourth in NBA).

Bruce Brown averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 boards and 3.4 assists. He made 48.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.

Bennedict Mathurin posted 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Spurs Players to Watch

Keldon Johnson's numbers last season were 22.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 45.2% from the field and 32.9% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Tre Jones put up 12.9 points, 3.6 boards and 6.6 assists last year, shooting 45.9% from the field.

Zach Collins put up 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jeremy Sochan posted 11.0 points, 5.3 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 45.3% from the field.

Devin Vassell averaged 18.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists, shooting 43.9% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Pacers vs. Spurs Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pacers Spurs 116.3 Points Avg. 113.0 119.5 Points Allowed Avg. 123.1 46.9% Field Goal % 46.5% 36.7% Three Point % 34.5%

