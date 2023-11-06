The Indiana Pacers (3-3) face the San Antonio Spurs (3-3) as 7.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 237.5 points.

Pacers vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -7.5 237.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana and its opponents have gone over 237.5 combined points in four of six games this season.

The average point total in Indiana's outings this year is 243.8, 6.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Pacers are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Indiana has won two out of the four games in which it has been favored.

Indiana has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -300.

The implied probability of a win from the Pacers, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

Pacers vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacers 4 66.7% 120.3 235.5 123.5 245 231.7 Spurs 4 66.7% 115.2 235.5 121.5 245 227.2

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

The Pacers average just 1.2 fewer points per game (120.3) than the Spurs allow (121.5).

Indiana is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when scoring more than 121.5 points.

Pacers vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Pacers and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 3-3 0-0 5-1 Spurs 3-3 1-1 5-1

Pacers vs. Spurs Point Insights

Pacers Spurs 120.3 Points Scored (PG) 115.2 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 2-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 2-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 123.5 Points Allowed (PG) 121.5 29 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 1-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-0 1-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-0

