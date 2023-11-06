The Notre Dame Fighting Irish face the South Carolina Gamecocks at Halle Georges Carpentier on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Irish's 73.9 points per game last year were 22.1 more points than the 51.8 the Gamecocks gave up to opponents.

Notre Dame went 24-4 last season when allowing fewer than 80.3 points.

Last year, the 80.3 points per game the Gamecocks put up were 21.4 more points than the Fighting Irish gave up (58.9).

South Carolina went 28-0 last season when scoring more than 58.9 points.

Last season, the Gamecocks had a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 10.1% higher than the 36.1% of shots the Fighting Irish's opponents knocked down.

The Fighting Irish shot at a 45.7% clip from the field last season, 13.6 percentage points greater than the 32.1% shooting opponents of the Gamecocks averaged.

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Notre Dame - Halle Georges Carpentier 11/12/2023 Maryland - Colonial Life Arena 11/16/2023 Clemson - Colonial Life Arena

Notre Dame Schedule