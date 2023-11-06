The Toledo Rockets (0-0) play the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Toledo vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Toledo Stats Insights

Last season, the Rockets had a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.3% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Titans' opponents knocked down.

In games Toledo shot better than 46.2% from the field, it went 19-1 overall.

The Rockets were the 248th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Titans ranked 65th.

Last year, the 85.4 points per game the Rockets averaged were 10.1 more points than the Titans allowed (75.3).

When Toledo totaled more than 75.3 points last season, it went 23-2.

Toledo Home & Away Comparison

Toledo posted 90.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 82.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.4 points per contest.

The Rockets ceded 74.4 points per game last season at home, which was three fewer points than they allowed in road games (77.4).

When it comes to three-pointers, Toledo performed better in home games last season, averaging 9.7 threes per game with a 42.5% three-point percentage, compared to 8.2 threes per game and a 39.9% three-point percentage in road games.

Toledo Upcoming Schedule