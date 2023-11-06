How to Watch Toledo vs. Detroit Mercy on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Toledo Rockets (0-0) play the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Toledo vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Toledo Stats Insights
- Last season, the Rockets had a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.3% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Titans' opponents knocked down.
- In games Toledo shot better than 46.2% from the field, it went 19-1 overall.
- The Rockets were the 248th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Titans ranked 65th.
- Last year, the 85.4 points per game the Rockets averaged were 10.1 more points than the Titans allowed (75.3).
- When Toledo totaled more than 75.3 points last season, it went 23-2.
Toledo Home & Away Comparison
- Toledo posted 90.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 82.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.4 points per contest.
- The Rockets ceded 74.4 points per game last season at home, which was three fewer points than they allowed in road games (77.4).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Toledo performed better in home games last season, averaging 9.7 threes per game with a 42.5% three-point percentage, compared to 8.2 threes per game and a 39.9% three-point percentage in road games.
Toledo Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|Savage Arena
|11/11/2023
|Louisiana
|-
|Savage Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Wright State
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
