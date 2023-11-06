The Xavier Musketeers (0-0) take on the Robert Morris Colonials (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Xavier Stats Insights

Last season, the Musketeers had a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.9% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Colonials' opponents knocked down.

Xavier had a 23-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.3% from the field.

The Musketeers were the 35th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Colonials ranked 126th.

Last year, the Musketeers put up 14.1 more points per game (80.9) than the Colonials allowed (66.8).

Xavier went 23-6 last season when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison

Xavier put up 83.6 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 80.5 points per contest.

The Musketeers ceded 71.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.1).

When playing at home, Xavier sunk 0.9 fewer three-pointers per game (7.2) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (38.0%) compared to on the road (40.5%).

