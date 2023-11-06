How to Watch Xavier vs. Robert Morris on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Xavier Musketeers (0-0) take on the Robert Morris Colonials (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Xavier vs. Robert Morris Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Xavier Stats Insights
- Last season, the Musketeers had a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.9% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Colonials' opponents knocked down.
- Xavier had a 23-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.3% from the field.
- The Musketeers were the 35th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Colonials ranked 126th.
- Last year, the Musketeers put up 14.1 more points per game (80.9) than the Colonials allowed (66.8).
- Xavier went 23-6 last season when scoring more than 66.8 points.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison
- Xavier put up 83.6 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 80.5 points per contest.
- The Musketeers ceded 71.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.1).
- When playing at home, Xavier sunk 0.9 fewer three-pointers per game (7.2) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (38.0%) compared to on the road (40.5%).
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Robert Morris
|-
|Cintas Center
|11/10/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Cintas Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
