The Xavier Musketeers (0-0) take on the Robert Morris Colonials (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Robert Morris Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: Fox Sports 1

Xavier Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Musketeers had a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.9% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Colonials' opponents knocked down.
  • Xavier had a 23-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.3% from the field.
  • The Musketeers were the 35th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Colonials ranked 126th.
  • Last year, the Musketeers put up 14.1 more points per game (80.9) than the Colonials allowed (66.8).
  • Xavier went 23-6 last season when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison

  • Xavier put up 83.6 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 80.5 points per contest.
  • The Musketeers ceded 71.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.1).
  • When playing at home, Xavier sunk 0.9 fewer three-pointers per game (7.2) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (38.0%) compared to on the road (40.5%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Robert Morris - Cintas Center
11/10/2023 Jacksonville - Cintas Center
11/13/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena

