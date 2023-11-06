The Xavier Musketeers will begin their 2023-24 campaign against the Robert Morris Colonials on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Xavier vs. Robert Morris matchup.

Xavier vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Xavier vs. Robert Morris Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Xavier Moneyline Robert Morris Moneyline BetMGM Xavier (-16.5) 142.5 -2500 +1150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Xavier (-16.5) 143.5 -4500 +1300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Xavier vs. Robert Morris Betting Trends (2022-23)

Xavier compiled a 17-16-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 21 times in Musketeers games.

Robert Morris put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 11 of the Colonials' games went over the point total.

