Monday's game that pits the Xavier Musketeers (0-0) against the Robert Morris Colonials (0-0) at Cintas Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-63 in favor of Xavier, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Xavier vs. Robert Morris Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Xavier vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 82, Robert Morris 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Robert Morris

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-19.0)

Xavier (-19.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Xavier Performance Insights

On offense, Xavier was the 10th-best squad in the nation (80.9 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 292nd (74.1 points allowed per game).

The Musketeers were 35th in college basketball in rebounds per game (34.8) and 65th in rebounds conceded (29.3) last season.

Last season Xavier was best in the country in assists with 19.1 per game.

Last season, the Musketeers were 182nd in the nation in 3-point makes (7.4 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (39.0%).

Defensively, Xavier was 204th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.4 last season. It was 303rd in 3-point percentage allowed at 35.8%.

Xavier took 31.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 68.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.7% of Xavier's buckets were 3-pointers, and 75.3% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.