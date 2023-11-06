Monday's contest at Cintas Center has the Xavier Musketeers (0-0) matching up with the Robert Morris Colonials (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 82-63 win as our model heavily favors Xavier.

Based on our computer prediction, Xavier is projected to cover the spread (17.5) against Robert Morris. The two sides are projected to go over the 143.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Xavier vs. Robert Morris Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Cintas Center Line: Xavier -17.5

Xavier -17.5 Point Total: 143.5

143.5 Moneyline (To Win): Xavier -3000, Robert Morris +1300

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Xavier vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 82, Robert Morris 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Robert Morris

Pick ATS: Xavier (-17.5)



Xavier (-17.5) Pick OU: Over (143.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Xavier Performance Insights

On offense, Xavier was the 10th-best team in the nation (80.9 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 292nd (74.1 points conceded per game).

Last season, the Musketeers were 35th in the nation in rebounds (34.8 per game) and 65th in rebounds conceded (29.3).

Last season Xavier was best in college basketball in assists with 19.1 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Musketeers were 182nd in the country in 3-pointers made per game (7.4) last year. They were fourth-best in 3-point percentage at 39%.

Xavier was 204th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (7.4 per game) and 303rd in 3-point percentage defensively (35.8%) last year.

The Musketeers took 31.2% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 24.7% of their made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they took 68.8% of their shots, with 75.3% of their makes coming from there.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.