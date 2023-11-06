Monday's game between the Xavier Musketeers (0-0) and Robert Morris Colonials (0-0) squaring off at Cintas Center has a projected final score of 82-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Xavier, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

According to our computer prediction, Xavier is projected to cover the point spread (16.5) against Robert Morris. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 142.5 total.

Xavier vs. Robert Morris Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Cintas Center

Line: Xavier -16.5

Point Total: 142.5

Moneyline (To Win): Xavier -2500, Robert Morris +1150

Xavier vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 82, Robert Morris 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Robert Morris

Pick ATS: Xavier (-16.5)



Xavier (-16.5) Pick OU: Over (142.5)



Xavier Performance Insights

Last year, Xavier was 10th-best in college basketball on offense (80.9 points scored per game) and ranked 292nd defensively (74.1 points conceded).

With 34.8 rebounds per game and 29.3 rebounds allowed, the Musketeers were 35th and 65th in the country, respectively, last season.

Last season Xavier was best in the country in assists with 19.1 per game.

The Musketeers were 182nd in the country in 3-pointers made (7.4 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (39.0%) last season.

Defensively, Xavier was 204th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.4 last year. It was 303rd in 3-point percentage conceded at 35.8%.

Xavier took 31.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 24.7% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempted 68.8% of its shots, with 75.3% of its makes coming from there.

