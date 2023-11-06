Xavier vs. Robert Morris: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The Robert Morris Colonials (0-0) are heavy, 16.5-point underdogs against the Xavier Musketeers (0-0) at Cintas Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Xavier vs. Robert Morris Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Cintas Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Xavier
|-16.5
|142.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Xavier Betting Records & Stats
- Xavier and its opponents combined to score more than 142.5 points in 26 of 33 games last season.
- The average number of points in Xavier's outings last season was 155, which is 12.5 more points than the over/under for this game.
- Xavier won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.
- Xavier finished with an 18-3 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 85.7% of those games).
- The Musketeers won all five games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -2500 or shorter.
- Xavier has an implied moneyline win probability of 96.2% in this matchup.
Xavier vs. Robert Morris Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 142.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Xavier
|26
|78.8%
|80.9
|150.2
|74.1
|140.9
|151.9
|Robert Morris
|11
|37.9%
|69.3
|150.2
|66.8
|140.9
|137.4
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Xavier Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Musketeers averaged 80.9 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 66.8 the Colonials allowed.
- Xavier went 15-10 against the spread and 23-6 overall last season when scoring more than 66.8 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Xavier vs. Robert Morris Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Xavier
|17-16-0
|2-3
|21-12-0
|Robert Morris
|16-13-0
|1-1
|11-18-0
Xavier vs. Robert Morris Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Xavier
|Robert Morris
|15-2
|Home Record
|11-4
|7-4
|Away Record
|5-10
|8-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|5-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|83.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74.1
|80.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.8
|12-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-7-0
|4-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-9-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.