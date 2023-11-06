Will Yegor Chinakhov Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 6?
Can we expect Yegor Chinakhov lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Chinakhov 2022-23 stats and insights
- In four of 30 games last season, Chinakhov scored -- but just one goal each time.
- On the power play, Chinakhov posted one goal and one assist.
- Chinakhov's shooting percentage last season was 9.1%. He averaged 1.4 shots per game.
Panthers 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Panthers allowed 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in NHL action.
- The Panthers shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 21.4 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
