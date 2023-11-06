The Youngstown State Penguins (0-0) play the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Cajundome. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Youngstown State vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Youngstown State Stats Insights

The Penguins' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.5 percentage points higher than the Ragin' Cajuns had given up to their opponents (44.2%).

Youngstown State went 21-2 when it shot better than 44.2% from the field.

The Penguins were the 147th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Ragin' Cajuns finished 83rd.

The Penguins' 81.9 points per game last year were 12.4 more points than the 69.5 the Ragin' Cajuns allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 69.5 points last season, Youngstown State went 23-6.

Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Youngstown State scored 84.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 80.7.

At home, the Penguins conceded 69.6 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 76.9.

Beyond the arc, Youngstown State knocked down fewer trifectas away (7.1 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.8%) than at home (37.6%) too.

Youngstown State Upcoming Schedule