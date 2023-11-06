The Youngstown State Penguins (0-0) play the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Cajundome. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Youngstown State vs. Louisiana Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Youngstown State Stats Insights

  • The Penguins' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.5 percentage points higher than the Ragin' Cajuns had given up to their opponents (44.2%).
  • Youngstown State went 21-2 when it shot better than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Penguins were the 147th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Ragin' Cajuns finished 83rd.
  • The Penguins' 81.9 points per game last year were 12.4 more points than the 69.5 the Ragin' Cajuns allowed to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 69.5 points last season, Youngstown State went 23-6.

Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Youngstown State scored 84.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 80.7.
  • At home, the Penguins conceded 69.6 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 76.9.
  • Beyond the arc, Youngstown State knocked down fewer trifectas away (7.1 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.8%) than at home (37.6%) too.

Youngstown State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Louisiana - Cajundome
11/10/2023 @ Michigan - Crisler Center
11/17/2023 Utah Tech - Beeghly Center

