How to Watch Youngstown State vs. Louisiana on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Youngstown State Penguins (0-0) play the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Cajundome. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Youngstown State vs. Louisiana Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Youngstown State Stats Insights
- The Penguins' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.5 percentage points higher than the Ragin' Cajuns had given up to their opponents (44.2%).
- Youngstown State went 21-2 when it shot better than 44.2% from the field.
- The Penguins were the 147th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Ragin' Cajuns finished 83rd.
- The Penguins' 81.9 points per game last year were 12.4 more points than the 69.5 the Ragin' Cajuns allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 69.5 points last season, Youngstown State went 23-6.
Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Youngstown State scored 84.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 80.7.
- At home, the Penguins conceded 69.6 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 76.9.
- Beyond the arc, Youngstown State knocked down fewer trifectas away (7.1 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (35.8%) than at home (37.6%) too.
Youngstown State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Louisiana
|-
|Cajundome
|11/10/2023
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
|11/17/2023
|Utah Tech
|-
|Beeghly Center
