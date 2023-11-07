The Cleveland State Vikings battle the Bowling Green Falcons at Stroh Center on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 6:00 PM ET.

Bowling Green Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bowling Green vs. Cleveland State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Vikings' 74.1 points per game last year were 10.3 more points than the 63.8 the Falcons gave up to opponents.

Cleveland State had a 26-2 record last season when allowing fewer than 76.9 points.

Last year, the 76.9 points per game the Falcons put up were 18.9 more points than the Vikings gave up (58).

Bowling Green had a 25-4 record last season when putting up more than 58 points.

The Falcons shot 35.3% from the field last season, 8.6 percentage points lower than the 43.9% the Vikings allowed to opponents.

The Vikings shot 29.7% from the field, 24.9% lower than the 54.6% the Falcons' opponents shot last season.

