The Bowling Green Falcons battle the Cleveland State Vikings on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cleveland State vs. Bowling Green 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Vikings' 74.1 points per game last year were 10.3 more points than the 63.8 the Falcons gave up.

Cleveland State went 26-2 last season when giving up fewer than 76.9 points.

Last year, the Falcons scored 76.9 points per game, 18.9 more points than the 58.0 the Vikings gave up.

Bowling Green had a 25-4 record last season when putting up more than 58.0 points.

The Falcons made 35.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 8.6 percentage points lower than the Vikings allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

The Vikings shot at a 29.7% rate from the field last season, 24.9 percentage points below the 54.6% shooting opponents of the Falcons averaged.

