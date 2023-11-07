In the matchup between the Ohio Bobcats and Buffalo Bulls on Tuesday, November 7 at 7:30 PM, our projection system expects the Bobcats to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Ohio vs. Buffalo Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Buffalo (+7) Toss Up (44) Ohio 25, Buffalo 20

Ohio Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bobcats' implied win probability is 73.3%.

The Bobcats are 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

Ohio has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

This year, three of the Bobcats' eight games have gone over the point total.

The average total for Ohio games this season has been 47.5, 3.5 points higher than the total for this game.

Buffalo Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 31.2% chance of a victory for the Bulls.

The Bulls' ATS record is 5-4-0 this year.

Buffalo is 2-1 against the spread when an underdog by 7 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Bulls' nine games with a set total.

Buffalo games this year have averaged an over/under of 51.4 points, 7.4 more than the point total in this matchup.

Bobcats vs. Bulls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio 21.8 15.7 23 16.2 20.3 15 Buffalo 24.4 29.1 28.8 33 21 26

