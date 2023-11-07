The Ohio Bobcats (6-3) face a fellow MAC foe when they visit the Buffalo Bulls (3-6) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at UB Stadium.

Ohio has the 105th-ranked offense this year (21.8 points per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh-best with just 15.7 points allowed per game. Buffalo ranks 24th-worst in total yards per game (324), but it has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 81st in the FBS with 385.9 total yards allowed per contest.

Here we will go deep into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Ohio vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

Ohio vs. Buffalo Key Statistics

Ohio Buffalo 350.6 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324 (110th) 263 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.9 (77th) 131.9 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.8 (92nd) 218.7 (78th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.2 (108th) 13 (75th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (75th) 13 (54th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (16th)

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has compiled 1,656 yards (184 ypg) on 147-of-233 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 195 rushing yards (21.7 ypg) on 46 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Sieh Bangura has carried the ball 117 times for a team-high 486 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

O'Shaan Allison has been handed the ball 113 times this year and racked up 347 yards (38.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Sam Wiglusz's 519 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 68 times and has totaled 44 catches and three touchdowns.

Miles Cross has caught 32 passes while averaging 46.3 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Ty Walton's 26 catches have yielded 241 yards and two touchdowns.

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has thrown for 1,683 yards (187 yards per game) while completing 55.3% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.

Ron Cook Jr. has rushed for 469 yards on 107 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground. He's also added 23 catches, totaling 195 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Mike Washington has run for 320 yards across 80 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Marlyn Johnson's 322 receiving yards (35.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 32 catches on 53 targets with four touchdowns.

Darrell Harding Jr. has put together a 310-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 19 passes on 33 targets.

Cole Harrity's 31 grabs (on 49 targets) have netted him 266 yards (29.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.

