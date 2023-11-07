The Ohio Bobcats (6-3) are touchdown favorites when they visit the Buffalo Bulls (3-6) in a MAC matchup on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at UB Stadium. The game has a point total set at 43.5.

Ohio ranks 105th in points scored this year (21.8 points per game), but has been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking seventh-best in the FBS with 15.7 points allowed per game. In terms of points scored Buffalo ranks 86th in the FBS (24.4 points per game), and it is 99th on the other side of the ball (29.1 points allowed per contest).

Ohio vs. Buffalo Game Info

Game Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Buffalo, New York

Venue: UB Stadium

UB Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Ohio vs Buffalo Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ohio -7 -110 -110 43.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Ohio Recent Performance

The Bobcats have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three contests, averaging 359 total yards per game during that stretch (-64-worst). They've been more successful defensively, allowing 320.7 total yards per contest (45th).

The last three games have seen the Bobcats' offense fail to produce, ranking -84-worst in the FBS in points (16.3 points per game). They rank 102nd on defense (23.3 points allowed per contest).

Ohio ranks 80th in passing offense (249 passing yards per game) and 87th in passing defense (188.3 passing yards per game allowed) during its last three contests.

The last three games have seen the Bobcats' rushing offense fail to produce, ranking -66-worst in the FBS in rushing yards (110 per game). They rank 99th on defense (132.3 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Bobcats are winless against the spread and 1-2 overall over their past three contests.

In its past three games, Ohio has gone over the total once.

Ohio Betting Records & Stats

Ohio has posted a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bobcats have covered the spread twice when favored by 7 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Ohio games have hit the over on three of eight occasions (37.5%).

Ohio has won 60% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (3-2).

Ohio has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bobcats a 0.0% chance to win.

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has 1,656 pass yards for Ohio, completing 63.1% of his passes and recording 10 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 195 rushing yards (21.7 ypg) on 46 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Sieh Bangura has 486 rushing yards on 117 carries with four touchdowns.

O'Shaan Allison has carried the ball 113 times for 347 yards (38.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Sam Wiglusz's 519 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 68 times and has totaled 44 receptions and three touchdowns.

Miles Cross has hauled in 32 receptions totaling 417 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ty Walton has compiled 26 receptions for 241 yards, an average of 26.8 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Rayyan Buell leads the team with 4.5 sacks, and also has nine TFL and 26 tackles.

Ohio's leading tackler, Bryce Houston, has 86 tackles, four TFL, 1.5 sacks, and two interceptions this year.

Tank Pearson has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has six tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended to his name.

