Akron vs. Miami (OH) Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Wednesday, November 8
In the game between the Miami (OH) RedHawks and Akron Zips on Wednesday, November 8 at 7:00 PM, our computer model expects the RedHawks to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Akron vs. Miami (OH) Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Miami (OH) (-17.5)
|Over (41)
|Miami (OH) 36, Akron 10
Week 11 MAC Predictions
- Ohio vs Buffalo
- Ball State vs Northern Illinois
- Central Michigan vs Western Michigan
- Ball State vs Northern Illinois
Akron Betting Info (2023)
- The implied probability of a win by the Zips based on the moneyline is 14.8%.
- So far this year, the Zips have put together a 3-4-1 record against the spread.
- Akron is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 17.5-point underdogs.
- Out of the Zips' eight games with a set total, four have hit the over (50%).
- The average point total for Akron this season is 4.6 points higher than this game's over/under.
Miami (OH) Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this game's moneyline, the RedHawks have an implied win probability of 90.0%.
- The RedHawks have beaten the spread six times in eight games.
- There have been four RedHawks games (out of eight) that went over the total this season.
- Miami (OH) games average 44.6 total points per game this season, 3.6 more than the over/under for this matchup.
Zips vs. RedHawks 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Miami (OH)
|29.8
|19
|35.3
|13.7
|27
|21.7
|Akron
|17.1
|29.1
|19.8
|29
|15
|29.2
