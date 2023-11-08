MAC foes match up when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-2) and the Akron Zips (2-7) play on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Fred C. Yager Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, Miami (OH) ranks 89th in the FBS with 357.6 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 38th in total defense (334.8 yards allowed per contest). Akron has been sputtering on offense, ranking fifth-worst with 291.7 total yards per game. It has been more productive defensively, surrendering 342.4 total yards per contest (41st-ranked).

Akron vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

City: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

Akron vs. Miami (OH) Key Statistics

Akron Miami (OH) 291.7 (128th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.6 (94th) 342.4 (41st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.8 (38th) 92.0 (126th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.9 (71st) 199.7 (103rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.7 (103rd) 18 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (32nd) 10 (94th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (123rd)

Akron Stats Leaders

Jeff Undercuffler has put up 888 passing yards, or 98.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.2% of his passes and has recorded four touchdowns with six interceptions.

Lorenzo Lingard has rushed 100 times for a team-high 494 yards (54.9 per game) with three touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 23 receptions this season are good for 267 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

DJ Iron has compiled 215 yards on 61 carries with two touchdowns.

Daniel George's 402 receiving yards (44.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 40 receptions on 72 targets with one touchdown.

Jasaiah Gathings has totaled 375 receiving yards (41.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on 35 receptions.

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has 1,634 pass yards for Miami (OH), completing 59% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 140 rushing yards (15.6 ypg) on 49 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Rashad Amos has racked up 576 yards on 118 carries while finding paydirt five times.

This season, Kenny Tracy has carried the ball 35 times for 184 yards (20.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

Gage Larvadain has hauled in 33 receptions for 613 yards (68.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Joe Wilkins has hauled in 23 receptions totaling 325 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Cade McDonald's 21 receptions have yielded 281 yards and two touchdowns.

