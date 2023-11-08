The Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-2) will square off against the Akron Zips (2-7) in MAC action on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. The Zips are currently heavy, 16.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 43.5 in the outing.

Akron vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

Akron vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Akron vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends

Akron is 3-4-1 ATS this season.

The Zips have been an underdog by 16.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Miami (OH) has covered six times in eight chances against the spread this season.

