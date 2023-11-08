Akron vs. Miami (OH): Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 8
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-2) will square off against the Akron Zips (2-7) in MAC action on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. The Zips are currently heavy, 16.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 43.5 in the outing.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (OH) vs. Akron matchup in this article.
Akron vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Oxford, Ohio
- Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Akron vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami (OH) Moneyline
|Akron Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (OH) (-16.5)
|43.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Miami (OH) (-17.5)
|43.5
|-900
|+590
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Akron vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends
- Akron is 3-4-1 ATS this season.
- The Zips have been an underdog by 16.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Miami (OH) has covered six times in eight chances against the spread this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.