The Bowling Green Falcons (5-4) and Kent State Golden Flashes (1-8) will battle in a clash of MAC foes at Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Bowling Green vs. Kent State?

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Venue: Dix Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Bowling Green 34, Kent State 13

Bowling Green 34, Kent State 13 Bowling Green has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Falcons have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -400 or shorter.

This season, Kent State has been listed as the underdog in eight games and failed to win any of those contests.

This season, the Golden Flashes have been at least a +310 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Falcons an 80.0% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Bowling Green (-10.5)



Bowling Green (-10.5) Against the spread, Bowling Green is 4-4-0 this year.

Kent State has one win against the spread in eight games this year.

This year, the Golden Flashes have just one ATS win in five games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (40.5)



Over (40.5) This season, five of Bowling Green's nine games have gone over Wednesday's over/under of 40.5 points.

In the Kent State's nine games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Wednesday's total of 40.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 36.5 points per game, four points fewer than the over/under of 40.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Bowling Green

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.9 40.7 47.5 Implied Total AVG 29.1 24.7 31.8 ATS Record 4-4-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 3-0-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 0-1 2-3

Kent State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.3 47.5 47.3 Implied Total AVG 33.8 29 35.3 ATS Record 1-6-1 0-2-0 1-4-1 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 0-2-0 5-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-8 0-2 0-6

