The Bowling Green Falcons (5-4) hit the road for a MAC clash against the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-8) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Dix Stadium.

Bowling Green ranks 101st in scoring offense (22.4 points per game) and 62nd in scoring defense (24.6 points allowed per game) this year. Kent State has struggled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking worst in points (14.1 per game) and 16th-worst in points surrendered (32.8 per game).

Bowling Green vs. Kent State Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream:

Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Venue: Dix Stadium

Bowling Green vs. Kent State Key Statistics

Bowling Green Kent State 299.3 (124th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 269.4 (130th) 325.2 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 377.4 (67th) 143.2 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 117.3 (109th) 156.1 (123rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.1 (124th) 16 (109th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (14th) 22 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (123rd)

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has 1,018 passing yards for Bowling Green, completing 58% of his passes and collecting seven touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Terion Stewart has carried the ball 125 times for a team-high 762 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times as a runner.

Taron Keith has 157 yards (17.4 per game) on 29 carries with one touchdown, while also checking in with 259 yards in the passing game (on 27 catches), finding the end zone two times through the air.

Harold Fannin's 293 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 30 times and has registered 22 catches and three touchdowns.

Odieu Hiliare has a total of 235 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 23 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Kent State Stats Leaders

Michael Alaimo has compiled 932 yards (103.6 per game) while completing 54.9% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Gavin Garcia has run for 407 yards on 104 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Jaylen Thomas has piled up 94 carries and totaled 341 yards with one touchdown.

Chrishon McCray's 610 receiving yards (67.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 41 catches on 73 targets with four touchdowns.

Trell Harris has put up a 257-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 15 passes on 29 targets.

Luke Floriea has racked up 189 reciving yards (21 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

