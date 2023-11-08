The Bowling Green Falcons (5-4) visit the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-8) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 in a matchup between MAC rivals at Dix Stadium. Kent State is a 7.5-point underdog. A 41.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Bowling Green has struggled offensively, ranking 10th-worst in the FBS (299.3 yards per game) this season. However, the defense ranks 23rd-best in the nation, allowing only 325.2 yards per game. Kent State has lots of room to get better, as it ranks worst in points per game (14.1) this season and 17th-worst in points surrendered per game (32.8).

Bowling Green vs. Kent State Game Info

Game Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Venue: Dix Stadium

Dix Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Bowling Green vs Kent State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bowling Green -7.5 -110 -110 41.5 -110 -110 -300 +250

Bowling Green Recent Performance

While the Falcons have ranked -98-worst in total yards per game over the last three games (291.0), they rank 14th-best on the defensive side of the ball (266.7 total yards allowed) over that time frame.

The Falcons rank 77th in scoring offense (29.7 points per game) and 38th in scoring defense (16.3 points per game allowed) over their most recent three-game stretch.

From a pass defense standpoint, Bowling Green has been top-25 over the last three games with 123.7 passing yards allowed per game (12th-best). It has not played as well on offense, with 112.3 passing yards per game (247th).

Although the Falcons rank 15th-worst in run defense over the last three contests (143.0 rushing yards allowed), they've been more successful on offense with 178.7 rushing yards per game (69th-ranked).

Over their past three games, the Falcons have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

In its past three games, Bowling Green has hit the over twice.

Bowling Green Betting Records & Stats

Bowling Green has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Falcons have won their only game this season when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Bowling Green games have hit the over on five of eight occasions (62.5%).

Bowling Green has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Bowling Green has played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Falcons' implied win probability is 75.0%.

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has racked up 1,018 yards (113.1 ypg) on 94-of-162 passing with seven touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Terion Stewart has 762 rushing yards on 125 carries with eight touchdowns.

This season, Taron Keith has carried the ball 29 times for 157 yards (17.4 per game) and one touchdown, while also racking up 259 yards through the air with two touchdowns.

Harold Fannin's team-leading 293 yards as a receiver have come on 22 receptions (out of 30 targets) with three touchdowns.

Odieu Hiliare's 23 catches have yielded 235 yards and two touchdowns.

Cashius Howell leads the team with 5.5 sacks, and also has 4.0 TFL and 16 tackles.

Joseph Sipp Jr., Bowling Green's tackle leader, has 58 tackles and 1.0 TFL this year.

Jalen Huskey has picked off a team-leading four passes. He also has 37 tackles and four passes defended to his name.

