The Indiana Pacers, Bruce Brown included, take on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 152-111 win versus the Spurs, Brown had seven points and four assists.

In this piece we'll examine Brown's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (+100)

Over 12.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+114)

Over 4.5 (+114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+106)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Jazz were 24th in the NBA last season, conceding 118 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Jazz were 17th in the league last year, allowing 43.5 per game.

The Jazz were the 10th-ranked team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last season, at 25.

The Jazz were the 18th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.5 makes per contest.

Bruce Brown vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/10/2022 28 4 4 2 0 1 0 10/28/2022 30 7 5 3 1 0 0 10/19/2022 21 8 1 1 0 0 0

