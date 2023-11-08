The Cleveland Cavaliers (3-4) take the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-3) as only 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSOH. The matchup has an over/under set at 230.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -1.5 230.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to total more than 230.5 points.

Cleveland's games this season have had an average of 216.9 points, 13.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Cavaliers have covered the spread twice in seven opportunities this season.

Cleveland has won two of the four games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Cleveland has won two of its four games when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cavaliers, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Cavaliers vs Thunder Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 2 28.6% 107 224.4 109.9 226.6 220.2 Thunder 3 42.9% 117.4 224.4 116.7 226.6 228.9

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The 107 points per game the Cavaliers score are 9.7 fewer points than the Thunder give up (116.7).

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 2-5 1-3 3-4 Thunder 5-2 3-1 4-3

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Point Insights

Cavaliers Thunder 107 Points Scored (PG) 117.4 28 NBA Rank (PPG) 7 0-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-0 0-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 109.9 Points Allowed (PG) 116.7 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 2-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-0 3-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-0

