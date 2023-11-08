The Cleveland Cavaliers (3-4) take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-3) on November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOK and BSOH.

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports

Cavaliers vs Thunder Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers make 45.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

In games Cleveland shoots higher than 44.8% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.

The Cavaliers are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 23rd.

The 107.0 points per game the Cavaliers put up are 9.7 fewer points than the Thunder give up (116.7).

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers put up 113.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.9 more points than they averaged on the road (111.3).

In 2022-23, Cleveland gave up 105.0 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it allowed 108.8.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, the Cavaliers performed better at home last year, sinking 11.9 per game, compared to 11.3 in away games. Meanwhile, they put up a 36.6% three-point percentage at home and a 36.8% mark on the road.

Cavaliers Injuries