Player prop betting options for Evan Mobley, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others are available in the Cleveland Cavaliers-Oklahoma City Thunder matchup at Paycom Center on Wednesday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Paycom Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers vs Thunder Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST
15.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -156)
  • Mobley has averaged 19 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 3.5 points more than Wednesday's points prop total.
  • He has pulled down 11.7 rebounds per game, 2.2 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (9.5).
  • Mobley's year-long assist average -- 2.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (2.5).

Get Mobley gear at Fanatics!

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +126) 3.5 (Over: -111)
  • Wednesday's points prop for Donovan Mitchell is 28.5. That's 6.5 less than his season average.
  • His per-game rebounding average of 6.5 is 2.0 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).
  • Mitchell collects 5.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Wednesday.
  • His four made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his over/under on Wednesday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
12.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: +118) 2.5 (Over: +122) 2.5 (Over: +100)
  • Max Strus' 18.7 points per game are 6.2 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.
  • He averages 4.8 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).
  • Strus averages four assists, 1.5 more than his over/under for Wednesday.
  • Strus has knocked down 4.3 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: +112) 5.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: +152)
  • The 28.5-point over/under for Gilgeous-Alexander on Wednesday is 4.5 higher than his scoring average.
  • His rebounding average of 6.7 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (5.5).
  • Gilgeous-Alexander's assist average -- seven -- is higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet (5.5).
  • Gilgeous-Alexander averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM
15.5 (Over: -102) 7.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -130)
  • Chet Holmgren has averaged 15.3 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.2 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.
  • He has averaged 0.5 less rebounds per game (seven) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (7.5).
  • Holmgren's two made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.