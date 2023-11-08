The Cleveland Cavaliers, with Darius Garland, face off versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Garland, in his most recent time out, had 24 points and seven assists in a 115-104 win over the Warriors.

In this piece we'll examine Garland's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Darius Garland Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-106)

Over 17.5 (-106) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-147)

Over 6.5 (-147) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-167)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Thunder conceded 116.4 points per game last year, 19th in the league.

The Thunder gave up 46.6 rebounds on average last year, worst in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Thunder were ranked 19th in the league defensively last year, giving up 25.9 per game.

Defensively, the Thunder conceded 12.9 made three-pointers per game last season, 23rd in the NBA.

Darius Garland vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/27/2023 37 31 2 13 3 0 4 12/10/2022 34 13 3 8 1 0 2

