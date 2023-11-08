How to Watch the Dayton vs. UConn Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UConn Huskies will begin their 2023-24 campaign facing the Dayton Flyers on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SNY.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game
Dayton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
- TV: SNY
Dayton vs. UConn 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Flyers averaged 6.4 more points per game last year (65.2) than the Huskies gave up (58.8).
- When Dayton gave up fewer than 75.9 points last season, it went 6-12.
- Last year, the Huskies scored 75.9 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 70.1 the Flyers allowed.
- UConn had a 17-2 record last season when scoring more than 70.1 points.
- The Huskies made 49.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.8 percentage points higher than the Flyers allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
- The Flyers' 41.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.1 percentage points higher than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (34.8%).
Dayton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|XL Center
|11/12/2023
|Lindenwood (MO)
|-
|UD Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Ohio
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
