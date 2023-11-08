The UConn Huskies will begin their 2023-24 campaign facing the Dayton Flyers on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SNY.

Dayton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
  • TV: SNY

Dayton vs. UConn 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Flyers averaged 6.4 more points per game last year (65.2) than the Huskies gave up (58.8).
  • When Dayton gave up fewer than 75.9 points last season, it went 6-12.
  • Last year, the Huskies scored 75.9 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 70.1 the Flyers allowed.
  • UConn had a 17-2 record last season when scoring more than 70.1 points.
  • The Huskies made 49.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.8 percentage points higher than the Flyers allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
  • The Flyers' 41.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.1 percentage points higher than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (34.8%).

Dayton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 @ UConn - XL Center
11/12/2023 Lindenwood (MO) - UD Arena
11/16/2023 @ Ohio - Convocation Center Ohio

