The UConn Huskies will begin their 2023-24 campaign facing the Dayton Flyers on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SNY.

Dayton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut TV: SNY

Dayton vs. UConn 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Flyers averaged 6.4 more points per game last year (65.2) than the Huskies gave up (58.8).

When Dayton gave up fewer than 75.9 points last season, it went 6-12.

Last year, the Huskies scored 75.9 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 70.1 the Flyers allowed.

UConn had a 17-2 record last season when scoring more than 70.1 points.

The Huskies made 49.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.8 percentage points higher than the Flyers allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

The Flyers' 41.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.1 percentage points higher than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (34.8%).

Dayton Schedule