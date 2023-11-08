If you live in Highland County, Ohio and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Highland County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fairfield High School - Leesburg at Blanchester High School