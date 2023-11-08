Our projection model predicts the Bowling Green Falcons will beat the Kent State Golden Flashes on Wednesday, November 8 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Dix Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Kent State vs. Bowling Green Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Bowling Green (-9.5) Over (41) Bowling Green 34, Kent State 13

Week 11 MAC Predictions

Kent State Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 26.7% chance of a victory for the Golden Flashes.

The Golden Flashes is 1-6-1 against the spread this year.

When they have played as at least 9.5-point underdogs this season, the Golden Flashes are 1-4 against the spread.

Golden Flashes games have gone over the point total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

The average total in Kent State games this season is 6.3 more points than the point total of 41 in this outing.

Bowling Green Betting Info (2023)

The Falcons have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this game.

The Falcons' record against the spread is 4-4-0.

There have been five Falcons games (out of eight) that went over the total this year.

Bowling Green games average 44.9 total points per game this season, 3.9 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Golden Flashes vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Bowling Green 22.4 24.6 27.5 22.0 18.4 26.6 Kent State 14.1 32.8 15.7 19.0 13.3 39.7

