Kent State vs. Bowling Green Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Wednesday, November 8
Our projection model predicts the Bowling Green Falcons will beat the Kent State Golden Flashes on Wednesday, November 8 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Dix Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Kent State vs. Bowling Green Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Bowling Green (-9.5)
|Over (41)
|Bowling Green 34, Kent State 13
Week 11 MAC Predictions
- Ohio vs Buffalo
- Central Michigan vs Western Michigan
- Ball State vs Northern Illinois
Kent State Betting Info (2023)
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 26.7% chance of a victory for the Golden Flashes.
- The Golden Flashes is 1-6-1 against the spread this year.
- When they have played as at least 9.5-point underdogs this season, the Golden Flashes are 1-4 against the spread.
- Golden Flashes games have gone over the point total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).
- The average total in Kent State games this season is 6.3 more points than the point total of 41 in this outing.
Bowling Green Betting Info (2023)
- The Falcons have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this game.
- The Falcons' record against the spread is 4-4-0.
- There have been five Falcons games (out of eight) that went over the total this year.
- Bowling Green games average 44.9 total points per game this season, 3.9 greater than the over/under for this matchup.
Golden Flashes vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Bowling Green
|22.4
|24.6
|27.5
|22.0
|18.4
|26.6
|Kent State
|14.1
|32.8
|15.7
|19.0
|13.3
|39.7
