The Bowling Green Falcons (5-4) and the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-8) play on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Dix Stadium in a battle of MAC opponents.

Bowling Green has struggled on offense, ranking 10th-worst in the FBS (299.3 yards per game) this season. However, the defense ranks 24th-best in the nation, surrendering only 325.2 yards per game. Kent State ranks third-worst in total yards per game (269.4), but it has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 72nd in the FBS with 377.4 total yards ceded per contest.

Kent State vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Kent, Ohio Venue: Dix Stadium

Kent State vs. Bowling Green Key Statistics

Kent State Bowling Green 269.4 (130th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.3 (124th) 377.4 (67th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.2 (23rd) 117.3 (109th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.2 (85th) 152.1 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.1 (123rd) 8 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (109th) 7 (123rd) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (1st)

Kent State Stats Leaders

Michael Alaimo leads Kent State with 932 yards on 79-of-144 passing with two touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Gavin Garcia, has carried the ball 104 times for 407 yards (45.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jaylen Thomas has rushed for 341 yards on 94 carries with one touchdown.

Chrishon McCray paces his team with 610 receiving yards on 41 catches with four touchdowns.

Trell Harris has put up a 257-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 15 passes on 29 targets.

Luke Floriea has racked up 189 reciving yards (21.0 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has 1,018 passing yards for Bowling Green, completing 58% of his passes and tossing seven touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Terion Stewart has racked up 762 yards on 125 carries while finding the end zone eight times as a runner.

Taron Keith has 157 yards (17.4 per game) on 29 carries with one touchdown, while also checking in with 259 yards in the passing game (on 27 catches), finding the end zone two times through the air.

Harold Fannin has hauled in 22 receptions for 293 yards (32.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Odieu Hiliare has been the target of 41 passes and hauled in 23 grabs for 235 yards, an average of 26.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

