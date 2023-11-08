MAC opponents will clash when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-2) meet the Akron Zips (2-7). Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Miami (OH) vs. Akron?

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Miami (OH) 36, Akron 10

Miami (OH) has yet to lose as the moneyline favorite this season, going 4-0.

The RedHawks have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter.

Akron has been the underdog in six games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Zips have played as an underdog of +600 or more once this season and lost that game.

The RedHawks have an implied moneyline win probability of 90.0% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Miami (OH) (-17.5)



Miami (OH) (-17.5) Miami (OH) is 6-2-0 against the spread this year.

Akron owns a record of 3-4-1 against the spread this year.

The Zips have been underdogs by 17.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (38.5)



Over (38.5) Miami (OH) and its opponents have combined to exceed Wednesday's over/under of 38.5 points five times this season.

In the Akron's nine games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Wednesday's point total of 38.5.

The point total for the matchup of 38.5 is 8.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Miami (OH) (29.8 points per game) and Akron (17.1 points per game).

Splits Tables

Miami (OH)

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.6 44.5 44.7 Implied Total AVG 27.3 24.5 28.2 ATS Record 6-2-0 1-1-0 5-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 0-2-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 1-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-1 2-1

Akron

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.6 44.7 46.1 Implied Total AVG 28 24.3 30.2 ATS Record 3-4-1 0-2-1 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 2-1-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-6 0-1 0-5

